* Offer higher than in previous tenders

* Lower than price Bangladesh pays for wheat from Ukraine

* Plans to import 850,000T of wheat in year to June (Adds comparison of previous deals, background)

DHAKA, Oct 1 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest offer of $289.86 a tonne including cost, freight and other expenses, in a tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat that opened on Tuesday, a state agency official said.

Domestic trader Ismail Food Products submitted the lowest offer, while South Korea's Daewoo International Corp came in second with an offer of $299.95 a tonne and Singapore-based Export Trading & Commodities Pvt. Ltd. came in third with $308.80 a tonne.

Tuesday's lowest offer was higher than those received in the previous two tenders in the current fiscal year that began in July but lower than the price Bangladesh pays for wheat from Ukraine.

Bangladesh's government is buying 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $307 a tonne CIF liner out.

The same domestic trader has secured the previous two tenders to supply a total of 100,000 tonnes of wheat by offering lowest bids of $282.66 a tonne and $288.26 a tonne.

The state grains buyer cancelled its third tender, citing higher prices.

Two more tenders are in the process, with one due to open on Oct. 8 and another on Oct. 22, as the state buyer seeks to secure supplies amid a drop in government reserves, which have fallen to around 1 million tonnes now from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from about 350,000 tonnes the previous year.

The state agency could not achieve last financial year's import target of 800,000 tonnes mainly because of supply failure by traders.

That has prompted it to introduce tougher delivery rules to ensure supplies are delivered on time by the winning bidder.

Apart from the government, private traders also import about 2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes.

Wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyle, though rice remains the staple food for its 160 million people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)