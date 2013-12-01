DHAKA Dec 1 Bangladesh's state grains buyer has reissued an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, a procurement official said on Sunday.

The deadline to submit offers under the latest tender is Dec. 11, with validity up to Dec. 22, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

The imports are part of a plan by the state Directorate General of Food to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from about 350,000 tonnes the previous year.

