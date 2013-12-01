(Add details)

DHAKA Dec 1 Bangladesh's state grains buyer has reissued an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat as the country looks to boost reserves, a procurement official said on Sunday.

The imports are part of a plan by the state Directorate General of Food to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from about 350,000 tonnes the previous year.

The deadline to submit offers under the latest tender is Dec. 11, with validity up to Dec. 22, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract, said Mohammad Badrul Hasan, procurement director at the purchasing agency.

The state grains buyer had scrapped the tender as the wining bidder Ismail Food Products failed to supply the wheat on time.

The state grains buyer has so far purchased or agreed to buy 250,000 tonnes in tenders. The government is also buying 200,000 tonnes of wheat in a government-to-government deal with Ukraine at $307 a tonne, CIF liner out.

In a previous wheat tender, the state grains buyer received an offer of $313.92 a tonne, including CIF liner out, from Singapore's Vitol Asia.

The government imports wheat to run welfare programmes for the poor and to keep domestic prices stable. Its reserves have dropped to around 1 million tonnes from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

In the previous financial year ended in June, the state grains buyer could not achieve its import target of 800,000 tonnes mainly because traders failed to supply wheat on time.

For this year, it has introduced tougher delivery rules to ensure supplies are delivered on time by the winning bidder.

Apart from the government, private traders also import about 2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help to meet local demand of 4 million tonnes.

Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes.

Wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles, though rice remains the staple food for its 160 million people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel and Mark Potter)