DHAKA, April 3 South Korean trading firm Daewoo
International offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to
Bangladesh for $325.45 a tonne, the lowest offer in a tender
that opened on Thursday, an official at the state grains buyer
said.
The price included freight, insurance and other expenses.
Six trading companies competed for the tender that was issued
last month in an effort to boost Bangladesh's rice and wheat
reserves, now at five-year lows.
The proposed imports are part of a plan by the Directorate
General of Food, the state grains buyer, to ship in 850,000
tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2014.
