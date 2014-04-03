DHAKA, April 3 South Korean trading firm Daewoo International offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $325.45 a tonne, the lowest offer in a tender that opened on Thursday, an official at the state grains buyer said.

The price included freight, insurance and other expenses. Six trading companies competed for the tender that was issued last month in an effort to boost Bangladesh's rice and wheat reserves, now at five-year lows.

The proposed imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food, the state grains buyer, to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2014. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)