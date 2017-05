DHAKA Feb 15 Bangladesh's state grains buyer has cancelled two tenders to import a total of 100,000 tonnes as bidders failed to comply with terms and conditions, officials said on Sunday.

The tenders would be reissued soon as the state grains buyer had started extensive imports of wheat to boost reserves, officials at the Directorate General of Food, the state grains buyer, said.

The state grains buyer plans to ship in 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2015. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Susan Thomas)