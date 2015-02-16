DHAKA Feb 16 Bangladesh's state grains buyer
said on Monday the lowest offers in its tender to buy 100,000
tonnes of wheat were at $247.95 and $263.25 per tonne.
Agrocorp submitted the lowest offer of $247.95 a tonne
including CIF liner out for a 50,000 tonne consignment, which
was sought with 10 percent protein content.
Glencore quoted the lowest offer of $263.25 a tonne
including CIF liner out for the other consignment of 50,000
tonnes of wheat with 12.5 percent protein content.
The tender closed on Sunday and offers must remain valid
until March 1. The wheat has to be shipped within 40 days after
contract signing.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alan Raybould)