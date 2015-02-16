DHAKA Feb 16 Bangladesh's state grains buyer said on Monday the lowest offers in its tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of wheat were at $247.95 and $263.25 per tonne.

Agrocorp submitted the lowest offer of $247.95 a tonne including CIF liner out for a 50,000 tonne consignment, which was sought with 10 percent protein content.

Glencore quoted the lowest offer of $263.25 a tonne including CIF liner out for the other consignment of 50,000 tonnes of wheat with 12.5 percent protein content.

The tender closed on Sunday and offers must remain valid until March 1. The wheat has to be shipped within 40 days after contract signing. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alan Raybould)