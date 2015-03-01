MEDIA-Coal India strategises to stave off impact due to mine grade revision - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
DHAKA, March 1 Bangladesh's state grains buyer said on Sunday the lowest offers in its tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of wheat were at $244.50 and $261.25 per tonne from Glencore.
Glencore submitted the lowest offer of $244.25 a tonne including CIF liner out for a 50,000 tonne consignment, which was sought with 10 percent protein content.
It also quoted the lowest offer of $261.25 a tonne including CIF liner out for the other consignment of 50,000 tonnes of wheat with 12.5 percent protein content.
The wheat has to be shipped within 40 days after contract signing. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
