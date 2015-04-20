DHAKA, April 20 Bangladesh's state grains buyer bought 50,000 tonnes of French wheat in a tender at $243.69 a tonne, including CIF liner out, officials at the state purchasing agency said on Monday.

"Phoenix Commodities won the deal which was signed last week and the cargo is coming from France," an official said.

This year France has emerged as a key wheat supplier to Bangladesh. A fall in the euro and low freight rates have helped France to sell feed-wheat buyers in Asia part of its rain-affected 2014 crop that failed to meet the requirements of some bread-wheat importers.

February saw a first shipment of 88,000 tonnes of French wheat to Bangladesh this season. More cargoes have loaded for the Asian country since then, with port data gathered by Reuters putting the total by April 8 at 248,000 tonnes.

Traders said private importers are also buying feed wheat for human consumption as they blend in it with higher quality grains.

Bangladesh's state grains buyer plans to import 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2015.

In addition, private traders bring in 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes of wheat each year to help meet annual demand for more than 4 million tonnes. Bangladesh's domestic production is around 1 million tonnes.

While wheat consumption is rising, rice remains the staple food for Bangladesh's 160 million people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Naveen Thukral and Anand Basu)