DHAKA Aug 23 Bangladesh's state grains buyer plans to import 950,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2016, up from 300,000 tonnes the previous year, in a bid to secure food supplies.

"We will seek wheat with 12.5 percent protein content to ensure quality," said Ilahi Dad Khan, procurement director at the Directorate General of Food.

The move came after imports of inferior quality wheat from Brazil in recent months, prompting the state buyer to seek better quality grain.

In addition, the state buyer will procure 1.5 million tonnes of rice locally.

The imports and procurement are crucial for the South Asian nation of 160 million to feed its poor and keep domestic prices stable.

