DHAKA Aug 27 South Korean trading firm Daewoo International offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $235 a tonne, the lowest offer in a tender that opened on Thursday, an official at the state grains buyer said.

The price included freight, insurance and discharge costs.

Four trading companies competed for the tender that was the first tender issued by the state grains buyer for the current fiscal year that started in July. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)