(Add details)

DHAKA Aug 27 South Korean trading firm Daewoo International offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $235 a tonne, the lowest offer in a tender that opened on Thursday, an official at the state grains buyer said.

The price included freight, insurance and discharge costs.

Four trading companies competed for the tender that was the first tender issued by the state grains buyer for the current fiscal year that started in July.

The state grains buyer plans to ship in 950,000 tonnes of wheat in the current fiscal year, up from 300,000 tonnes the previous year.

Bangladesh has moved to ensure wheat quality, seeking grain with 12.5 percent protein content.

Two cargoes, carrying a total of 104,500 tonnes of wheat, were rejected this month by the state grains buyer after the grain failed to match tender specifications.

The rejections came after the state buyer faced severe criticism for importing 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Brazil in tenders, of which some was found to be below standard.

Rice is the main staple for Bangladesh's 160 million people, but wheat consumption is also rising due to lifestyle changes.

In addition to the government, private traders also import about 2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes.

($1 = 77.80 taka)

(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)