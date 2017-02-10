DHAKA Feb 10 Bangladesh's state grains buyer expects to import a total of around 250,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2016/17 financial year, about half levels expected earlier.

It has already agreed to ship in 200,000 tonnes in its first government-to-government deal with Russia, with the first cargo of 55,000 tonnes arriving next week, the agency's head said on Friday.

It also looking to take delivery of another 50,000 tonnes that was bought in an earlier tender.

“After this ... we don’t need to procure more wheat from international markets,” Badrul Hasan, the head of the state agency, told Reuters, adding that this was due to stable local prices. The 2016/17 financial year ends in June.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul)