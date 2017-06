DHAKA Feb 27 The lowest offer in a Bangladesh tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat was $306.95 a tonne, including CIF liner out, a procurement official said on Monday.

A domestic firm made the lowest offer among seven bidders that took part in the tender, issued by the state grains buyer earlier this month as part of efforts to boost reserves.

The tender opened on Sunday and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

Another tender for a similar quantity of wheat is due to open on March 7. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)