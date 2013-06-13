DHAKA, June 13 Olam International made the lowest offer, of $310.88 a tonne CIF liner out, in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an agency official said on Thursday.

Eight suppliers participated in the tender, reissued late last month by the agency.

The tender opened on Thursday and the offer has to be approved by the cabinet's purchase committee, with the grain to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)