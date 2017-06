DHAKA Dec 22 The lowest offer in a Bangladesh tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat that opened on Thursday was $287.77 a tonne, including CIF liner out, a procurement official said.

A domestic firm made the lowest offer among six bidders that took part in the tender, issued by the state grains buyer late last month as part of efforts to boost reserves.

The offer will remain valid until Jan. 3 and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days after signing the deal. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)