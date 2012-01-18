DHAKA Jan 18 Bangladesh has signed a deal to import 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $280 a tonne, including CIF liner out, a senior procurement official said on Wednesday.

The price is sharply lower than its first inter-governmental agreement with Kiev in September, in which it purchased 100,000 tonnes of wheat at $320 a tonne.

"The price is set in line with declines in global wheat prices," Badrul Hasan, director for procurement at the Directorate General of Food, told Reuters, adding that the shipment would take place soon.

He also said the government would only import 200,000 tonnes of wheat from now until June due to satisfactory reserves.

Bangladesh has said it would import a total of 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2011/12 fiscal year. The state grains buyer has so far purchased or finalised deals for 560,000 tonnes, the official said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Miral Fahmy)