DHAKA Jan 18 Bangladesh has signed a deal
to import 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $280 a tonne,
including CIF liner out, a senior procurement official said on
Wednesday.
The price is sharply lower than its first inter-governmental
agreement with Kiev in September, in which it purchased 100,000
tonnes of wheat at $320 a tonne.
"The price is set in line with declines in global wheat
prices," Badrul Hasan, director for procurement at the
Directorate General of Food, told Reuters, adding that the
shipment would take place soon.
He also said the government would only import 200,000 tonnes
of wheat from now until June due to satisfactory reserves.
Bangladesh has said it would import a total of 900,000
tonnes of wheat in the 2011/12 fiscal year. The state grains
buyer has so far purchased or finalised deals for 560,000
tonnes, the official said.
