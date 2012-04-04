DHAKA, April 4 India's LMJ International made the lowest offer at $299.50 a tonne, including CIF liner out, in a Bangladesh tender that opened on Wednesday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, a procurement official said.

Four bidders took part in the tender, issued by the state grains buyer last month as part of efforts to boost reserves. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editng by Anis Ahmed)