DHAKA Oct 8 Bangladesh's state grains buyer
received the lowest offer of $297.26 a tonne CIF liner out in a
tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat that opened on Tuesday, a
state agency official said.
Domestic trader Ismail Food Products submitted the lowest
offer while South Korea's Daewoo International Corp
came in second with an offer of $302 a tonne.
The lowest offer is higher than the prices the state buyer
paying for wheat in the last three tenders.
The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of
Food to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial
year, up from around 350,000 tonnes a year ago.
Two more tender are in process, with one opening on Oct. 22
and another on Oct. 27, as the state buyer seeks to secure
supplies amid a drop in government reserves, which have fallen
to around 1 million tonnes now from 1.4 million tonnes a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)