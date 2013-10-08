DHAKA Oct 8 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest offer of $297.26 a tonne CIF liner out in a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat that opened on Tuesday, a state agency official said.

Domestic trader Ismail Food Products submitted the lowest offer while South Korea's Daewoo International Corp came in second with an offer of $302 a tonne.

The lowest offer is higher than the prices the state buyer paying for wheat in the last three tenders.

The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from around 350,000 tonnes a year ago.

Two more tender are in process, with one opening on Oct. 22 and another on Oct. 27, as the state buyer seeks to secure supplies amid a drop in government reserves, which have fallen to around 1 million tonnes now from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)