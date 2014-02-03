DHAKA Feb 3 Bangladesh will take advantage of a
slump in global prices for wheat by speeding up imports to build
state reserves, and soon plans to issue tenders for 100,000
tonnes of the grain, a top procurement official said on Monday.
Such imports are crucial for the South Asian nation to feed
its poor and keep domestic prices stable at a time when
political turmoil has hit supply chains and government reserves
are at five-year lows.
"We are soon going to issue tenders to import 100,000 tonnes
of wheat," Mohammad Badrul Hassan, procurement director in the
Directorate General of Food, told Reuters.
"The food scenario is not like that in 2008 when wheat and
rice prices surged to record highs ... We can import grain at
reasonable prices."
In 2008, like many countries Bangladesh suffered as record
food prices led to huge cancellation of wheat import deals and
sparked protests in a country where more than a third of
population still lives on less than $2 a day.
Political unrest, accompanied by transportation blockades,
over the last few months ahead of an election in January that
was boycotted by the main opposition had crippled the country's
supply chain, sending annual inflation higher for the second
month in a row in December.
Bangladesh's state grains agency has so far in the financial
year that began in July bought or agreed to buy 300,000 tonnes
of wheat in tenders. It is also buying 200,000 tonnes of wheat
in a government-to-government deal with Ukraine at $307 a tonne
CIF liner out.
Glencore Xstrata in a tender that opened last week
offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $303 a
tonne CIF liner out, the lowest price offered to the country
this fiscal year.
The state buyer imported around 350,00 tonnes of wheat in
the previous financial year.
Chicago wheat futures, the global benchmark, are near
3-1/2 year low.
Rice is the staple food for Bangladesh's 160 million people
while wheat consumption is rising, with domestic production
having stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.
