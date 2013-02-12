BRIEF-India's Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market levofloxacin
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
DHAKA Feb 12 A Bangladeshi trading firm is buying 50,000 tonnes of wheat from neighbouring India at $330 a tonne, including the cost of delivery to Chittagong port, two sources said on Tuesday.
Bangladesh has turned to India for wheat supplies since New Delhi lifted a ban on exports in 2011.
Separately, Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest offer from Olam International at $331.88 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, in a tender that opened on Monday.
Bangladeshi traders import 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes a year to help meet annual demand for more than 4 million tonnes. Bangladesh's domestic production amounts to nearly 1 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)