DHAKA Feb 12 A Bangladeshi trading firm is buying 50,000 tonnes of wheat from neighbouring India at $330 a tonne, including the cost of delivery to Chittagong port, two sources said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh has turned to India for wheat supplies since New Delhi lifted a ban on exports in 2011.

Separately, Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest offer from Olam International at $331.88 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, in a tender that opened on Monday.

Bangladeshi traders import 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes a year to help meet annual demand for more than 4 million tonnes. Bangladesh's domestic production amounts to nearly 1 million tonnes.

