DHAKA Aug 26 Bangladesh has rejected a 52,000-tonne cargo of French wheat as the grain did not match tender specifications, a senior official with the state grains buyer said on Wednesday.

The wheat, with 10 percent protein content, was sold at $243.69 a tonne, including CIF liner out, meaning the price includes shipping, insurance and discharge costs.

"The cargo, carrying 52,000 tonnes of French wheat, has been rejected after the lab test confirmed the quality did not match the specifications set out in the tender," said Ilahi Dad Khan, procurement director at the Directorate General of Food.

Earlier this month, another cargo of 52,500 tonnes of French wheat was rejected on quality issues. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)