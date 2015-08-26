(Add details)

DHAKA Aug 26 Bangladesh has rejected a 52,000-tonne cargo of French wheat as the grain failed to match tender specifications, a senior official with the state grains buyer said on Wednesday.

The wheat, with 10 percent protein content, was sold at $243.69 a tonne, including CIF liner out, meaning the price includes shipping, insurance and discharge costs.

"The cargo, carrying 52,000 tonnes of French wheat, has been rejected after the lab test confirmed the quality did not match the specifications set out in the tender," said Ilahi Dad Khan, procurement director at the Directorate General of Food.

Earlier this month, another cargo of 52,500 tonnes of French wheat was rejected because of quality issues.

The rejection came after the Food Ministry faced severe criticism for importing 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Brazil in tenders, of which some was found to be below standard.

The state grains buyer plans to import 950,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2016, up from 300,000 tonnes the previous year.

The grains buyer is in talks with Ukraine to import wheat in a state-to-state deal, Khan said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Dale Hudson)