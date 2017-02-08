BRIEF-India's Raideep Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 2.2 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
DHAKA Feb 8 Bangladesh is importing 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia at $245 a tonne in a government-to-government deal, the head of the state grains buyer said on Wednesday, as South Asia's top wheat buyer looks to build its reserves.
The first batch of 55,000 tonnes of wheat is arriving on Feb. 18, Badrul Hasan, the head of the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh's procurement agency, told Reuters.
Last year, Bangladesh rejected three cargoes of Russian wheat, totalling 150,000 tonnes, over quality concerns. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.