DHAKA Feb 8 Bangladesh is importing 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia at $245 a tonne in a government-to-government deal, the head of the state grains buyer said on Wednesday, as South Asia's top wheat buyer looks to build its reserves.

The first batch of 55,000 tonnes of wheat is arriving on Feb. 18, Badrul Hasan, the head of the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh's procurement agency, told Reuters.

Last year, Bangladesh rejected three cargoes of Russian wheat, totalling 150,000 tonnes, over quality concerns. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)