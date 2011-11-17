DHAKA Nov 17 Bangladesh's state grains buyer will defer the process of a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat by two weeks due to storage constraints, a procurement official said on Thursday.

"The new date for the opening of bids will be Dec. 5 instead of Nov. 21," the official said.

The tender was issued on Nov. 2, with shipment within 40 days after signing the deal.

Total government rice and wheat stocks stand at more than 1.47 million tonnes, and 280,000 tonnes -- including 200,000 tonnes of wheat -- will be added soon against a storage capacity of nearly 1.6 million tonnes.

"By that time, a good amount would be released for subsidised sales to help the poor," the official said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)