DHAKA, April 5 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued a tender on Thursday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to boost granaries, a procurement official said.

The deadline to submit offers is April 19, with validity till April 30, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

The tender could be the last for the current fiscal year ending in June as the state grains buyer is close to fulfil its 900,000 tonnes import target.

The government has launched a plan to procure 100,000 tonnes of wheat locally at 24 taka ($0.29) a kg while negotiation with Ukraine to import 100,000 tonnes, after purchasing 160,000 tonnes from Kiev, could take longer.

"We have floated the tender as chances look slim to reach a formal deal over further import of 100,000 tonnes from Ukraine within a short time," procurement director Badrul Hasan said.

"If local procurement drive is successful we won't need to issue more tenders in the current fiscal year."

Bangladesh got the lowest offer of $299.50 a tonne from India's LMJ International in a previous tender for 50,000 tonnes that opened on Wednesday.

Private traders import around 3.0 million to 3.5 million tonnes of wheat to meet demand, with domestic production having stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.

Rice is the main staple for Bangladesh, home to 160 million people. However, wheat consumption is rising due to steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)