India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
(Adds details)
DHAKA, April 19 India's LMJ International made the lowest offer at $288.30 a tonne, including CIF liner out, in a Bangladesh tender that opened on Thursday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, a procurement official said.
Seven bidders took part in the tender, issued by the state grains buyer early this month as part of efforts to boost reserves.
The offer is $11.20 a tonne below the price Bangladesh is paying for the grain in a previous tender from the same firm. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority