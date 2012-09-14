DHAKA, Sept 14 South Korea's Daewoo International has offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $352.95 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, submitting the lowest offer at a tender, an official from the state grains buyer said on Friday.

It was the second tender issued by he government's grain purchasing authority in the current fiscal year, which started on July 1, as it tries to secure supplies of wheat amid rising concerns about weather-affected crops in key exporting nations -- the United States, Russia and Australia.

Four bidders took part in the tender that opened on Thursday, with the wheat to be shipped within 40 days of the deal being signed.

Daewoo's offer will now be submitted to the cabinet purchase committee for approval.

The offer is $8.95 a tonne higher than the lowest offer made in the state grains buyer's previous tender, which was won by India's LMJ International.

The government plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2013, while private traders import 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes. Domestic production has stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.

In late 2010, Bangladesh suffered badly when a number of deals were scrapped by suppliers after a spike in global wheat prices following a Russian ban on exports.

However, the south Asian country's overall food supply is in a better state at the moment thanks to plentiful rice stocks.

Still, Bangladesh has extended a ban on the export of most varieties of rice until next June, backtracking on a plan to end the restriction.

Rice is the main staple for Bangladesh, home to 160 million people, but wheat consumption is also rising due to steady economic growth and lifestyle changes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)