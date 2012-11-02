DHAKA Nov 2 Bangladesh's state grains buyer has delayed by 11 days the opening of a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, a procurement official said on Friday.

"The new date for the opening of offers is Nov. 12 and the offers will remain valid until Nov. 21," the official said.

The tender was delayed due to the Eid vacation, the official added.

The tender was issued on Oct. 11, for shipment within 40 days after signing the deal.

The government plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2013, while private traders will import 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes.

It has so far purchased or finalised deals for 100,000 tonnes of wheat.

Wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles, although rice remains the staple food for its 160 million people.

Domestic production has stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)