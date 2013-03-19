(Adds details)
DHAKA, March 19 Bangladesh's state grains buyer
reissued an international tender on Tuesday to import 50,000 of
wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet
its conditions, a procurement official said.
The deadline to submit offers is April 2, with validity up
to April 11, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of
signing the contract.
The original tender, issued late in December, was cancelled
as the lowest bidder, a Bangladeshi firm, could not comply with
the conditions, the official from the state purchasing agency
said.
The tender is the first the state agency cancelled in the
current financial year ending in June.
The state agency plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in
the financial year, more than half of which it has bought so far
through international tenders.
Another tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat is due to open on
March 25.
Korea's J-One Co. Ltd. secured the state agency's last
tender that opened on Feb. 28, with the lowest bid of $319 a
tonne, including CIF and other expenses.
Private traders also import around 2.5 million tonnes of
wheat annually to help meet local demand of 4 million while
domestic output amounts to around 1 million.
The global wheat market ticked higher, but prices are
expected to face pressure from expectations of bumper supplies
in key exporting countries.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)