DHAKA, March 19 Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued an international tender on Tuesday to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said.

The deadline to submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

The original tender, issued late in December, was cancelled as the lowest bidder, a Bangladeshi firm, could not comply with the conditions, the official from the state purchasing agency said.

The tender is the first the state agency cancelled in the current financial year ending in June.

The state agency plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in the financial year, more than half of which it has bought so far through international tenders.

Another tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat is due to open on March 25.

Korea's J-One Co. Ltd. secured the state agency's last tender that opened on Feb. 28, with the lowest bid of $319 a tonne, including CIF and other expenses.

Private traders also import around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat annually to help meet local demand of 4 million while domestic output amounts to around 1 million.

The global wheat market ticked higher, but prices are expected to face pressure from expectations of bumper supplies in key exporting countries. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)