DHAKA, March 25 An Indian firm made the lowest offer of $313.65 a tonne in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an agency official said on Monday.

Amira Pure Foods made the lowest offer among three bidders participating in the tender, the eleventh issued in the current fiscal year that ends in June. The price included cost, freight, insurance and other expenses.

Amira's offer is 1.7 percent lower than the lowest offer of $319 a tonne from Korea's J-One Co. Ltd. in a tender late last month.

The offer has to be approved by the cabinet's purchase committee after verification, with the grain to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal.

Benchmark wheat futures fell on Monday on traders' expectations for larger crops this year to help ease tight supplies.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul)