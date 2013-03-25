(Add other bids, details)

DHAKA, March 25 An Indian firm made the lowest offer of $313.65 a tonne in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an agency official said on Monday.

Amira Pure Foods made the lowest offer among three bidders participating in the tender, the eleventh issued in the fiscal year that runs until June. The price included cost, freight, insurance and other expenses.

A Bangladeshi firm, Smile Food Products, offered the second lowest offer of $321.16 a tonne while Korea's Daewoo International submitted the highest offer of $333.92 a tonne.

Amira's offer is 1.7 percent lower than the lowest offer of $319 a tonne from Korea's J-One Co. Ltd. in a tender late last month.

The offer has to be approved by the cabinet's purchase committee after verification, with the grain to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal.

The state agency plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in the financial year, more than half of which it has bought so far through international tenders.

Another tender is due to close on April 2.

Private traders also import around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat annually to help meet domestic demand of 4 million while Bangladesh's output comes to around 1 million.

Benchmark wheat futures fell on Monday on traders' expectations for larger crops this year to help ease tight supplies. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)