DHAKA May 5 India's Amira Pure Foods made the lowest offer of $313.75 a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an agency official said on Sunday.

The state grains purchasing agency issued the tender last month and it opened on April 30.

The offer has to be approved by the cabinet's purchase committee, with the grain to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)