DHAKA May 30 Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued a tender on Thursday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat after failing to make a purchase in the original tender, an agency official said.

The deadline to submit offers is June 13, with validity up to June 24, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)