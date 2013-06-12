DHAKA, June 12 India's Amira Pure Foods secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $313.75 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, a state grains buyer official said on Wednesday.

The state grains purchasing agency has so far bought or signed deals to import 600,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2012/13 fiscal year ending this month.

Another tender from it is to due to open on Thursday.

The government imports wheat to run welfare programmes for the poor and to keep prices stable. The prices of floor have gone up in recent months despite a drop in global markets.

Apart from the Bangladesh government, private traders also import around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat annually to help meet local demand of 4 million while domestic output amounts to around 1 million.

Wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles, although rice remains the staple food for its 160 million people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)