BRIEF-Kaman increases stake in India JV with Kineco
* Increased its stake in parties' Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India to 49% from 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, June 12 India's Amira Pure Foods secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $313.75 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, a state grains buyer official said on Wednesday.
The state grains purchasing agency has so far bought or signed deals to import 600,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2012/13 fiscal year ending this month.
Another tender from it is to due to open on Thursday.
The government imports wheat to run welfare programmes for the poor and to keep prices stable. The prices of floor have gone up in recent months despite a drop in global markets.
Apart from the Bangladesh government, private traders also import around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat annually to help meet local demand of 4 million while domestic output amounts to around 1 million.
Wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles, although rice remains the staple food for its 160 million people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)
* Increased its stake in parties' Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India to 49% from 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Karachi, March 30 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $230 million to $16,730 million in the week ending March 24, compared to $16,961 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 24 Held by the State $16,730.3 $16,960.5 mln -1.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,065.6 mln $5,089.7 mln -0.4 c
Mar 30 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,969.5 63,562.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of tr