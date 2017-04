DHAKA, Sept 18 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, the fourth for the financial year started in July.

The deadline to submit offers is Oct. 1, with validity up to Oct. 9, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract, said a senior official at the purchasing agency.

The agency plans to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)