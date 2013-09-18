* Has targeted 850,000 T of imports in current financial year

* Gov't wheat reserves are down to 1 mln T from 1.4 mln T (Adds details of tender, reserves)

By Ruma Paul

DHAKA, Sept 18 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, the fourth for the financial year that began in July, as the South Asian nation seeks to meet growing domestic demand amid a drop in reserves.

The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food, the state agency, to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from around 350,000 tonnes the previous year.

The Bangladesh government imports wheat to run welfare programmes for the poor and to keep domestic prices stable. Flour prices in the country have gone up in recent months despite a drop in global markets.

The deadline to submit offers under the latest tender is Oct. 1, with validity up to Oct. 9, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract, said a senior official at the purchasing agency.

Another tender is due to open on Thursday.

The state grains agency could not achieve last financial year's import target of 800,000 tonnes mainly because of supply failure by traders.

That has prompted it to introduce tougher delivery rules to ensure supplies are delivered on time by the winning bidder.

In a previous tender, the agency received the lowest offer of $288.26 a tonne from a domestic firm.

The offer was lower than the price Bangladesh is paying for wheat in a government-to-government deal with Ukraine but higher than the price of$282.66 it received from the same firm in the previous tender.

Bangladesh's government is buying 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $307 a tonne CIF liner out amid a drop in government reserves, which have fallen to around 1 million tonnes now from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

Apart from the government, private traders also import about 2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)