DHAKA Oct 28 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received a low offer of $314.60 a tonne from an Indian firm in a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, equal to the highest price it has paid in tenders since the start of July.

In the last tender, the state grains buyer got a low offer of $311 a tonne from Singapore-based Export Trading Commodities.

The tenders are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from around 350,000 tonnes a year ago.

India's Amira Foods made the lower offer among four bidders in the seventh tender by the Directorate General of Food so far this fiscal year, which began in July.

The prices included cost, freight, insurance and other port-related expenses, a senior official of the state grains purchasing agency said on Monday. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)