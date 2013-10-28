UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
DHAKA Oct 28 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received a low offer of $314.60 a tonne from an Indian firm in a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, equal to the highest price it has paid in tenders since the start of July.
In the last tender, the state grains buyer got a low offer of $311 a tonne from Singapore-based Export Trading Commodities.
The tenders are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from around 350,000 tonnes a year ago.
India's Amira Foods made the lower offer among four bidders in the seventh tender by the Directorate General of Food so far this fiscal year, which began in July.
The prices included cost, freight, insurance and other port-related expenses, a senior official of the state grains purchasing agency said on Monday. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)