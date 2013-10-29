DHAKA Oct 29 Bangladesh's state grains buyer
reissued an international tender on Tuesday to import 50,000
tonnes of wheat to replenish reserves, a procurement official
said.
The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of
Food to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June
2014, up from about 350,000 tonnes the previous year.
The deadline to submit offers is Nov. 13, with validity up
to Nov. 21, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of
signing the contract, Mohammad Badrul Hasan, procurement
director at the state grains agency said.
The state buyer last month scrapped the tender, citing a
higher price offer by a domestic supplier, which was also unable
to submit proper documents.
The state grains buyer received a low offer of $314.60 a
tonne from an Indian firm in the latest tender, which opened on
Sunday, equal to the highest price it has paid in tenders since
the start of July.
It could not achieve last financial year's import target of
800,000 tonnes mainly because of supply failure by traders.
That has prompted it to introduce tougher delivery rules to
ensure supplies are delivered on time by the winning bidder.
Bangladesh's government is buying 200,000 tonnes of wheat
from Ukraine at $307 a tonne CIF liner out amid a drop in
government reserves, which have fallen to around 1 million
tonnes now from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier.
Apart from the government, private traders also import about
2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of
4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Keiron Henderson)