DHAKA Oct 29 Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued an international tender on Tuesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to replenish reserves, a procurement official said.

The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2014, up from about 350,000 tonnes the previous year.

The deadline to submit offers is Nov. 13, with validity up to Nov. 21, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract, Mohammad Badrul Hasan, procurement director at the state grains agency said.

The state buyer last month scrapped the tender, citing a higher price offer by a domestic supplier, which was also unable to submit proper documents.

The state grains buyer received a low offer of $314.60 a tonne from an Indian firm in the latest tender, which opened on Sunday, equal to the highest price it has paid in tenders since the start of July.

It could not achieve last financial year's import target of 800,000 tonnes mainly because of supply failure by traders.

That has prompted it to introduce tougher delivery rules to ensure supplies are delivered on time by the winning bidder.

Bangladesh's government is buying 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $307 a tonne CIF liner out amid a drop in government reserves, which have fallen to around 1 million tonnes now from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

Apart from the government, private traders also import about 2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Keiron Henderson)