DHAKA Jan 15 Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued an international tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat amid dwindling reserves, a procurement official said.

The deadline to submit offers under the latest tender is Jan. 28, with validity up to Feb. 2, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

The imports are part of a plan by the state Directorate General of Food to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2014, up from about 350,000 tonnes the previous year.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)