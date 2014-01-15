* Reissues tender after winning bidder misses supply deadline

* Previous tender drew no response amid election-related violence

* State grains buyer has targeted 850,000 T wheat imports this year (Recasts, adds supply failures)

By Ruma Paul

DHAKA, Jan 15 Bangladesh reissued an international tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat after the winning bidder failed to supply the grain on time, raising questions whether the country will miss its annual import target for the second straight year.

The imports are crucial for the South Asian nation to feed its poor and keep domestic prices stable at a time it is seeing political turmoil and government wheat reserves are at five-year low levels.

The proposed imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food, the state grains buyer, to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2014.

In the previous financial year, the state buyer imported only 350,000 tonnes against a targeted 800,000 tonnes mainly because of supply failures by traders.

The latest tender was refloated as the winning bidder in the earlier tender missed the supply deadline, a senior official of the state grains buyer said. That was despite new delivery rules in force to ensure supplies are delivered on time.

Another tender was reissued last week as the previous tender drew no response last month amid election-related violence.

The unrest, accompanied by transportation blockades, had crippled the country's supply chain, sending annual inflation higher for the second month in a row in December.

A new government was sworn in this week after the ruling party won the election that was marred by bloodshed and opposition boycotts. But the political turmoil is likely to continue amid growing global and opposition pressure for a re-election.

FALLING RESERVES

Bangladesh's state grains agency has so far bought or agreed to buy 250,000 tonnes of wheat in tenders. It is also buying 200,000 tonnes of wheat in a government-to-government deal with Ukraine at $307 a tonne CIF liner out.

The government imports wheat to run welfare programmes for the poor and to keep domestic prices stable. Its reserves have fallen to nearly 950,000 tonnes, the lowest in five years, from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

In addition to the government, private traders also import about 2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes.

Wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles, though rice remains the staple food for its 160 million people.

The deadline to submit offers under the latest tender is Jan. 28, with validity up to Feb. 2, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract, according to the official of the state grains buyer. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)