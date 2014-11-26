DHAKA Nov 26 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued a new international tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as part of an effort to boost reserves, a procurement official said.

Optional origin of supply was sought with shipment within 40 days after contract signing. The tender closing date is Dec. 14.

This is the second international wheat purchase tender issued by Bangladesh since the current financial year started in July.

The state grains purchasing agency plans to import 900,000 tonnes of wheat this financial year, food officials said.

The state grains buyer has already agreed to buy 250,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $297.50 a tonne including cost, freight, insurance and other port-related expenses in a government-to-government deal with Ukraine. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)