DHAKA Dec 7 Bangladesh's state grain buyer issued a new international tender on Sunday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to boost reserves.

Optional origin of supply was sought with shipment within 40 days after contract signing. The tender closing date is Dec. 23, a senior official at the state grain buyer said.

This is the third international wheat purchase tender issued by Bangladesh since the current financial year started in July.

The state grain purchasing agency plans to import 900,000 tonnes of wheat this financial year, food officials said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)