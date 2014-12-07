(Adds details)

DHAKA Dec 7 Bangladesh's state grain buyer issued a new international tender on Sunday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to boost reserves.

Optional origin of supply was sought with shipment within 40 days after contract signing. The tender closing date is Dec. 23, a senior official at the state grain buyer said.

This is the third international wheat purchase tender issued by Bangladesh since the current financial year started in July.

The imports are crucial for the South Asian nation to feed its poor and keep domestic prices stable.

The Directorate General of Food, the state grain buyer, wants to import 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the current fiscal year.

It received the lowest offer at $270 a tonne from Glencore in its first tender. Another tender is due to open on Dec. 14.

The state grain buyer has also agreed to buy 250,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $297.50 a tonne including cost, freight, insurance and other port-related expenses in a government-to-government deal with Ukraine.

Its reserves have risen to more than 1.2 million tonnes from nearly 1 million tonnes a year earlier.

However, strong output and good reserves have prompted the Bangladesh government to come up with a rice export pact with Sri Lanka, where rice prices have shot up after production dropped due to an 11-month drought, which experts consider to be the worst in its recent history.

Rice is the staple food for Bangladesh's 160 million people while wheat consumption is rising, with domestic production having stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)