DHAKA Jan 11 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender on Sunday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, the latest in a series of tenders as the country looks to boost reserves, officials from the state agency said.

The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food, the state agency, to ship in 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year that will end in June.

The deadline to submit offers under the latest tender is Jan. 22, with validity up to Feb. 5, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)