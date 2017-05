DHAKA Jan 26 Switzerland's ADM International offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $211.45 a tonne, the lowest offer in a tender that opened on Tuesday, an official of the Bangladesh state grains buyer said.

Six trading companies competed for the tender, which was the third issued by the Directorate General of Food since the current financial year that started in July. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)