DHAKA Feb 2 Bangladesh's state grain buyer will issue an international tender next week to import 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, an official with the government agency said on Tuesday.

"Most probably, the tender will be issued next week," the official at the Directorate General of Food, the state grains buyer, said.

The tender will be the fourth issued by the state grains buyer since the current financial year started in July.

Phoenix Commodities is supplying 50,000 tonnes Russian wheat to the state buyer as the trading firm came up with the lowest offer of $233.96 a tonne in the first tender.

Switzerland's ADM International has secured the second tender to supply a similar quantity of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $215.87 a tonne.

Market insiders said ADM could supply wheat either from Russia or from India.

The state buyer received the lowest offer of $211.45 a tonne which was also made by ADM in a previous tender that was opened late last month and is also the lowest among three tenders this financial year.

All prices include freight, insurance and discharge costs.

The state grains buyer plans to ship in 950,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2016, up from 300,000 tonnes the previous year.

It is seeking wheat with at least 12.5 percent protein and a minimum test weight of 76 kilos per hectolitre after a move to improve wheat quality.

The state buyer has rejected shipments of French wheat in recent months because of allegations the grain failed to match tender specifications.

The rejections came after the state buyer faced severe criticism for importing 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Brazil in tenders, of which some were found to be sub-standard.

In addition to the government, private traders also import about 3 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes.

