DHAKA Feb 29 Switzerland's ADM International has secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $211.45 a tonne, said an official with the state grains buyer on Monday.

This was the third international wheat purchase tender issued by the Directorate General of Food since the current financial year started in July.

The price includes freight, insurance and discharge costs. This is the lowest price the state grains buyer is paying for wheat in the current fiscal year. ADM had earlier won another tender to supply a similar volume of wheat at $215.87 a tonne.

The origin of the wheat of the latest deal could be Russia or India, the official said, adding that the state buyer was receiving Russian wheat in the previous two tenders.

The most-active wheat contract rose 0.5 percent on Monday to $4.54-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Friday.

The state grains buyer plans to import 950,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2016, up from 300,000 tonnes the previous year.

It is seeking wheat with at least 12.5 percent protein and a minimum test weight of 76 kilos per hectolitre after a move to improve wheat quality.

The state buyer rejected shipments of French wheat in recent months because of allegations the grain failed to match tender specifications.

The rejections came after the state buyer faced severe criticism for importing 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Brazil in tenders, of which some were found to be sub-standard.

In addition to the government, private traders also import about 3 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)