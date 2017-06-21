DHAKA, June 21 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, officials said, as it looks to replenish dwindling reserves.

The deadline for offers is July 11, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal, a senior official at the state grains buyer said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)