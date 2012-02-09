(Adds details)

DHAKA Feb 9 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued a tender on Thursday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as part of efforts to boost reserves, a procurement official said.

The last date of submission of offers is Feb. 26, with validity till March 6, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days after signing the contract.

This is the seventh tender for wheat issued by the state grains buyer, which has said it plans to import a total of 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June.

A senior procurement official told Reuters last month, however, that the government would not import the full volume due to satisfactory reserves.

Apart from tenders, Bangladesh is buying 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $280 a tonne, including CIF liner out, in a government-to-government deal, after purchasing 100,000 tonnes from Kiev in September.

The state grains buyer has so far purchased or completed deals for 560,000 tonnes including the latest pact with Ukraine.

Rice and wheat stocks at government inventories stand at more than 1.5 million tonnes, the highest in a decade, boosted by the previous year's hefty imports and record rice crops.

Still the government has been battling with high inflation, which hit 11.59 percent in January.

The south Asian country, home to 160 million people, buys 3.0 million to 3.5 million tonnes of wheat annually to meet domestic demand. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Jane Baird)