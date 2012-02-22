(Adds details)

DHAKA Feb 22 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued a tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as part of efforts to boost reserves, a procurement official said.

The deadline to submit offers is March 7, with the tender valid until March 15, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

This is the eighth tender for wheat issued by the state grains buyer, which has said it plans to import a total of 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June.

Another tender to buy a similar quantity of wheat is due to open on Feb. 26.

Apart from tenders, Bangladesh is buying 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $280 a tonne, including CIF liner out, in a government-to-government deal, after purchasing 100,000 tonnes from Kiev in September.

Rice and wheat stocks in government inventories stand at more than 1.5 million tonnes, the highest in a decade, boosted by the previous year's hefty imports and record rice crops.

However, the Bangladesh government has been struggling with high inflation running a double-digit rate despite bumper crops and good stocks.

Private traders import around 2.5 million to 3.0 million tonnes of wheat to meet demand, with domestic production having stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.

Wheat consumption is rising although rice is the staple food of Bangladesh's 160 million people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)